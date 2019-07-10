James "Robert" Randolph, 89, of Scottsville, Va., passed away on July 1, 2019. He leaves behind many family and friends to cherish his memories. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service, LLC, 427 Bremo Bluff Road, Bremo Bluff, VA 23022. Flowers can be sent to the same address.

