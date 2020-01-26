Jane Marie Young Rankin passed away at 103, on December 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. She was born on October 22, 1916, in Greenwood, Va., her parents were John Ed Young of Greenwood, and Hannah Stuart Nicolson Young of Inverness Scotland. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Mary Ellen Young Farrar; her sister, Bessie Blackstock Kanney; her brothers, Russell, William, Curtis, George and Arthur Young; and her grandson, Marcus Blair Myrtle. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Marie Rankin Myrtle (Edgar) of Athens, Ga.; her granddaughter, Alana Myrtle Cowart; and her great-grandchildren, Kinsley Marie, Jasper, and Huntley Cowart of Macon, Ga. Jane is also survived by a number of wonderful nieces and nephews; her twin sister's daughters, Connie Farrar Phillips of Lynchburg, Va., and Reba Farrar Woodward of Charlottesville, Va. Jan was employed at DuPont in Waynesboro, Va. for over 35 years as a Chemist Assistant in Benger Lab. She always made friends easily and had a warm, caring and loving personality. Jane was always cheerful and bright and continued to be all her life. She lived in Afton, Va., Waynesboro, Va., St. Petersburg, Fla., Charlottesville, Va., and Athens, Ga. A memorial service was held in Athens, Ga., her final resting place will be at Hebron Baptist Chruch, Afton, Va.
Rankin, Jane Marie Young
