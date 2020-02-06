Lucille Eliza Rankins-Rush, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Charlottesville, on January 15, 1931, to the late Arthur Rankins and Rosa Rankins-Saylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Rush; children, James and Herbert Rankins; siblings, Myrtle Rankins, Ruth Carter, Bernice Rankins and Arthur "Sonny" Rankins; and grandchildren, Curtis R. Rankins and Colette Booker. She was formally educated in the Charlottesville Public School System. She was a daughter escort of the Blue Ridge temple #67 daughters Elks of the World. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Pilgrim Baptist Church of Charlottesville. She served on the Missionary and Usher Boards. She leaves to cherish her memory seven sons, Curtis Rankins and Lori, Edward Anderson and Charlotte, William Rankins and Mary, Henry Rush and Crystal, Alonzo Rush and Mary, Calvin Rush and Liz, Anthony Rush and Delores, all of Charlottesville, Va.; two daughters, Delores Rankins of Charlottesville, Va., and Doretha Brooks of Afton, Va.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Rankins of Charlottesville, Va.; two devoted nephews, Arthur Scott of Charlottesville, Va., and Michael Scott of Atlanta, Gg.; a devoted friend Marie Scott and caregivers, Cindy Holiday and Dorothy Turner; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 211 Albemarle Street. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Rankins-Rush, Lucille Eliza
