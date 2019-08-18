On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Eric David Redinger, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, and father passed away while riding his motorcycle in the Rocky Mountain National Park outside of Denver, Colorado. Eric's generous spirit and loving heart extended his love beyond the superficial; he was blessed with the extraordinary ability to not only see the goodness in people, but to draw it from them. Those who knew him will forever remember his unfailing ability to leave a warm mark in their hearts. His proudest moments were those as a father of his fifteen-month old son, Caden Eric Roberts. Eric was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, to loving parents, Craig and Martha Redinger and is survived by his parents and his older and younger brothers, Kyle and Daniel. In his youth, Eric demonstrated many talents. He was an acclaimed trumpet player, playing in auditioned orchestras, soloing with an adult orchestra at age 15 and completing his International Baccalaureate Diploma, in part through music composition. Eric was an athlete. He held pool records as a swimmer. Snowboarding every chance he got, Eric also developed an exceptional soccer talent, playing at Western Albemarle High School on travel teams and then, after his family moved to Munich, while attending the high school at the Munich International School, played on a on a semi-professional team. Eric was recruited and went on to study and play soccer at Southern Methodist University. After leaving college, Eric began a military career in Air Force ROTC in Charlottesville, and went on to make the cut to get to Coronado for the Navy Seal program. 9/11 affected him deeply. Using his commercial pilot training in Orlando, Florida, he enjoyed taking terminally ill children on flights around Disney. In 2014, Eric moved to Denver and engaged in several entrepreneurial pursuits and discovered the beauty of the Rockies and the joy of riding through them on motorcycles. Eric joined the motorcycling community where he regularly rode in the beautiful Rockies on Sundays with those he called his second family. Eric loved riding so much that he became a manager at a motorcycle dealership; he acquired and traded at least a dozen bikes, eagerly led rides for a large club of like-minded friends, trained others to be safe riders, spent time on the race track and built and repaired his own bikes. Eric's 15-month old son Caden meant the world to him and he embraced fatherhood with the same dedication that he always exhibited lovingly in all other aspects of his life. Eric honored fatherhood with so much commitment, kindness and love, that it was a lesson for all those close to him. A few months before his passing, Eric wrote to his friends and family, "Having peace and understanding in life is so important: Patience and kindness is vital for anyone through all things because sometimes you won't have the answer or know what to do. You'll fail, you'll succeed, but there is no guarantee except love. Love will always prevail, always win in the end. Where it comes from or where it goes is like energy, neither created or destroyed. It is cultivated, grown from the good of this world and the people who want to grow it with you. The best part is that it is your choice in the end whether that grows into something glorious or not. I understand that it can grow again and again forever if you want it, and will never truly be lost. God Bless." Eric will be remembered as one who loved and lived with passion, and he inspired others to do the same. We are blessed to have known Eric for these 34 wonderful years. We will miss him dearly, but we know that of the many gifts he left us, Caden will be among the greatest. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the fund established for his son, Caden at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-caden-in-memory-of-eric-redinger
