Bishop Frank V. Reeves, pastor of Charlottesville Church of Christ passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the McGuire Medical Center in Richmond, Va. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Nannie Reeves; first wife, Rachel A. Smith Reeves; and son, Christopher Jon Reeves. He is survived by his loving wife, First Lady Marian Reeves; sons, Frank (Valerie), Edgar (Winshell), Harvey (Fonda), and Derrick; 22 grands, three great-grands; sisters, Mary, Lillie, and Priscilla; brother, Dallas (Robin); mother-in-law, Odessa Valentine; spiritual father, Apostle Rufus Hayes (Minnie); IBW General Board of Bishops, Va. State Diocease Family, Western District Family; Burley Bears Varsity Club; six sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law; the CCC family; two godmothers, Georgie Redd of Baltimore, Md., and Mother Betty Dixon of Raleigh, N.C.; two goddaughters, Lekeisha Hicks (Ricky) of Youngville, N.C. and Prophettes Miriam Banks (William) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; special friends, Pastor Greg Jones (Carol), Gilbert Athey (Faye), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Medical ICU doctors and nurses at McGuire Medical Center. A private graveside service (family only) will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holly Mead Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Len Robertson, officating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Services of comfort are entrusted to McClenney Funeral Home, Richmond, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries