Bishop Frank V. Reeves, pastor of Charlottesville Church of Christ passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the McGuire Medical Center in Richmond, Va. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Nannie Reeves; first wife, Rachel A. Smith Reeves; and son, Christopher Jon Reeves. He is survived by his loving wife, First Lady Marian Reeves; sons, Frank (Valerie), Edgar (Winshell), Harvey (Fonda), and Derrick; 22 grands, three great-grands; sisters, Mary, Lillie, and Priscilla; brother, Dallas (Robin); mother-in-law, Odessa Valentine; spiritual father, Apostle Rufus Hayes (Minnie); IBW General Board of Bishops, Va. State Diocease Family, Western District Family; Burley Bears Varsity Club; six sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law; the CCC family; two godmothers, Georgie Redd of Baltimore, Md., and Mother Betty Dixon of Raleigh, N.C.; two goddaughters, Lekeisha Hicks (Ricky) of Youngville, N.C. and Prophettes Miriam Banks (William) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; special friends, Pastor Greg Jones (Carol), Gilbert Athey (Faye), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Medical ICU doctors and nurses at McGuire Medical Center. A private graveside service (family only) will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holly Mead Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Len Robertson, officating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Services of comfort are entrusted to McClenney Funeral Home, Richmond, Va.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.