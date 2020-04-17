Bishop Frank V. Reeves Sr., 70, of Goochland, Va., entered into eternity on April 7, 2020. Bishop Reeves pastored the Bible Way Community Church in Staunton, Va. for 27 years, before he was installed as pastor at the Charlottesville Church of Christ in 2013 in Charlottesville, Va. He was consecrated to the Bishopric in July 2019. he was born on July 31, 1949, to the late Edgar and Nannie Reeves. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rachel Smith Reeves; a son, Christopher Jon Reeves; and a grandson, Christopher Jon Reeves Jr. Bishop Reeves leave to cherish his memory, his wife, Marian Valentine Reeves; two sons, Frank Reeves (Valerie) and Edgar Reeves (Winshell); two stepsons, Harvey (Fonda) and Derrick; three sisters, Mary Johnson, Lillie Feggans of Charlottesville, Va., and Priscilla Scott of Baltimore, Md.; one brother, Dallas Reeves (Robin) of Lynchburg, Va.; two godmothers, Georgie Redd of Baltimore, Md., and Betty Dixon of Raleigh, N.C.; two godaughters, Lakeisha Hicks (Richard) of Youngsville, N.C., and Miriam Banks (William) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; spiritual father, Apostle Rufus Hayes; special brethens in the Gospel, Pastor Greg Jones and Gilbert Athey; 22 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A public memorial will be planned for a later date. Services are entrusted to McClenney Funeral Home, Richmond, Virginia. McClenny Funeral Services 600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

