Clifford John Rehm Sr., of Charlottesville, Va., passed into his heavenly Father's presence on the morning of October 3, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born in Queens, N.Y., on May 3, 1924, to Adam and Florence Beisel Rehm. One of five boys, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Edward, Arthur and Bernard. His wife of 71 years, Ruth, and his youngest brother, Don, survive him. Cliff was a true child of the greatest generation. After the great depression, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, both in the Artillery Corp. and Infantry on many Pacific Islands, including the famous Kwajelein Atol, coming close to death on several occasions. Returning from the war, he married the girl who grew up across the street in Queens, N.Y., and they enjoyed a sweet and faithful marriage for 71 years. Through the years, he held many different positions but ultimately became a full time postal worker in Massapequa, Long Island. After retirement, he followed his son and family to Virginia. Cliff proved himself to be the kindest and best of men. He was a faithful care giver to the preceding generation, as well as to his wife, Ruth, his son, Cliff Jr. and daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann, their children, Christopher (Sasha) Rehm, Rebecca Rehm and Rachel (Kevin) Kennedy. He found joy in creating memories with his grandchildren while on Long Island, fishing, crabbing, NY theater, ball games and visits to his favorite Italian seafood restaurant. And oh how he loved to watch and talk with his six great-grandchildren, Caleb James Rehm, Lillian Ruth Rehm, Avery Ann Rehm, Samuel Hugo Kennedy, Benjamin James Kennedy, and Nathaniel Edwin Kennedy. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Our Lady of Peace, our thoughtful nurse practitioner Tina Rutt and Hospice of the Piedmont for their ongoing care and support. A service of remembrance for family and close friends was held at Our Lady of Peace on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace or Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
