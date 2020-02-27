PINEY MOUNTAIN, Va. Wilfred "Wil" Walter Reisinger Sr., 92, Ruckersville, Virginia, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home on Piney Mountain with his dear wife, Eleanore at his side. Wilfred was born on February 2, 1928, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the son of Conrad L. and Eleanora M. Reisinger. At age 5, he played Turkey in the Straw on the AM Radio National Broadcast on Thanksgiving Day. He enlisted in the military and served in the United States Navy as a control tower operator on Saipan during World War II. He was married to his one true love for 70 years, Eleanore Leona Gockowski, and they raised six children together. Wil graduated from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1951. He used his knowledge of computers and the United States Navy to drive the acquisition of advanced computer and weapons systems while at Sperry Univac in St. Paul, Minnesota, Unisys in Washington, D.C., and finally at Sperry Marine in Charlottesville until his retirement in 1993. A member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville, he served as a Eucharistic minister and was a Knight of Columbus. Wilfred is survived by his wife, Eleanore L. Reisinger; and five of his six children, Conrad J. (Susan) Reisinger of Driver, Va., Madonna M. Reisinger-Hill of Faribault, Minn., Wilfred W. (Carol) Reisinger Jr. of Osceola, Iowa, Christopher M. (Christy) Reisinger of Shenandoah, Va., and Joseph M. (Kimberly) Reisinger of Charlottesville, Va.; 25 grandchildren; 20 two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Wilfred was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. (Julie B.) Reisinger; his parents; three siblings; and two grandchildren. Visitation Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Thomas Aquinas Chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

