Melanie S. Reynolds, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on Friday April, 10, 2020, after a long and heroic battle to cancer. She was born on January 3, 1965, in Charlottesville, Va., to late James V Scott and Annie J Moses. She was raised by her late stepmother, Hazel Scott. She is survived by her long time significant other, Larry Bridges. She leaves two daughters with the late Charles Reynolds, Ashley Reynolds and Kristyn Dameron and her husband, Ernest; her beloved grandsons, Trey and Taylor; siblings, James Scott, Rebecca and Barry Childress; two half siblings, John Scott and Tammie Moses, and the late Jody Moses; her dearest cousin, Virginia Ruiz and her loving family; long time family and friend, Faye Moneymaker and family, her dearest nieces and nephews; her grandmother, Ruth Craddock, and her loving bowling family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Melanie Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries