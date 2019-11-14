James J. Riall of Albemarle County, Virginia, died on November 12, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in central Kentucky in 1931, Jim was a man of integrity and kindness governed by his Christian faith. His practical problem solving and curiosity carried him through an engineering career that ranged throughout the United States and abroad. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rebecca; sons, Robert and Daniel; a daughter, Catherine; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, all of whom were profoundly important in his life. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.