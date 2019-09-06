Joseph Darrell "Joey" Rice, 63, passed away on September 1, 2019, in Charlottesville. Joey was born in Leaksville, North Carolina to Joseph Walter and Betty Lou Walker Rice. Joey worked for Sony for many years, after retirement he worked for Lowe's in Charlottesville. He enjoyed his involvement with the Charlottesville Social Professionals. Joey loved to travel and lived in several states in the United States, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, New York and Colorado. Along with his parents, Joey is survived by his brothers, Mark and David Rice and David's wife, Dottie; Joey's significant other, Sarah Hill, and many extended family members and close friends. A reception will be held from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Charlottesville Church of the Brethren, 1225 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, with a memorial service following. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
