Stuart Lee Richardson Stuart Lee Richardson of Zion Crossroads, went to meet his Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the age 90. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Cosner Richardson; his parents, Warren C. Richardson and Addie Kent Richardson; his brothers, Earl, Ray, Temple, and Kent Richardson; and his two sisters, Doris Garner and Jean Condrey. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Patricia and her husband, James Lacy, Lee Richardson, and Gail Birtikidis and her husband, Chris; and his eight grandchildren, Chanceller Lacy and his wife, Darcey, Christie Lacy, Eleanor Felts and her husband, Matt, Christina Richardson, Emmett Richardson, Joshua Herring, Benjamin Herring, and Matthew Herring; and his 13 great-grandchildren. Born on March 11, 1929, Granddaddy served his country as an Army Corporal during the Korean War and came back to dedicate his life to his family and friends. He spent many years as a carpenter for Monroe Johnson's Construction Company and Woodberry Forest School. He was a master wood worker and never failed to lend his help and knowledge to those in need. He made bookshelves, boxes, and wooden puzzles that his great grandchildren still enjoy. He loved Bluegrass music, playing and making fiddles, and warning us all "Don't take any wooden nickels". He could remember and sing the Bluegrass songs of his youth, every Mountain Dew jingle, and could touch his toes to his last days. We want to thank Mary Lou Mundy for the love and wonderful care she gave 'Granddaddy' over the last 5 years. We deeply appreciate all the little (and big) things she did daily. Mary could always find the blue grass events which he loved so much. We also thank Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and care. Funeral services will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store is handling the arrangements.
