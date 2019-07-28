Richman, The Reverend Daryl

The Reverend Daryl Richman went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at age 84. He passed away peacefully in San Pedro, Calif., amongst family, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Many from the Central Virginia area will remember Daryl from his years of ministry in our community. He was the pastor of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and Bybee’s Road Baptist Church in Fluvanna County, until he discerned a call to begin a faith-based ministry to students, faculty and staff at the University of Virginia. This led Daryl to found the Center for Christian Study in Charlottesville, which is only part of his legacy in this community. Several other Christian ministries owe their start to Daryl’s encouragement and stimulus. His love for the gospel and for people found him engaging in endeavors as diverse as leading a women’s Bible study in Farmington and helping farmhands put up hay in Fluvanna County. Daryl was born on October 30, 1934, and raised on a farm near Tower City, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Daryl attributed much of his early commitment to the Christian faith to his godly mother and the radio ministry of Billy Graham and Charles Fuller. Daryl graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA, where he met his wife, Allayne Hussong. Following seminary, Daryl began his pastoral calling in Virginia. God led Daryl to minister in places like Banda Aceh, Indonesia after the tsunami, Ground Zero in New York City after September 11, and several visits to Turkey where he shared the love of God with people there. He spent his later years in California sharing the word of God for as long as he was able. Daryl was an active member of Ocean View Baptist Church in San Pedro, California where a memorial service for him was held on July 20, 2019. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife, Allayne, who died in 2003; his parents, Martin and Ada Richman; and his brothers, Merwin and Robert. His surviving siblings include brothers, Don, Lorne, Walls, and Jerry; and sisters, Jane Fiebick and Janet Edmonds. He leaves behind three daughters, Carolyn Harris, Valerie Richman, and Kathleen Mayo and her husband, Keith, and three grandchildren, Rachael, Zachery, and Bradley, as well as one great-grandchild, Maya. Daryl’s remains will be laid to rest along with his wife at Greenwood Cemetery in Tower City, North Dakota. Many still recall this North Dakota farm boy who brought the love of Christ to this community. For those, “we sorrow, but not as those who have no hope.” Many others who never knew Daryl are unaware of how they are affected by the legacy he left in this community. A local memorial service for Daryl Richman will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3101 Fontaine Avenue Extended, where Daryl and his family worshipped during their time in Charlottesville. This service will be held on August 24, 2019, at 3 p.m., Dr. Skip Ryan will be officiating. Gifts in memory of Daryl would be welcome at the Center for Christian Study, 128 Chancellor Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
