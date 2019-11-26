June Astrid Rickel, 90, of Luray, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born on August 29, 1929, in Front Royal and was a daughter of the late Roy Victor Smith and Lorena Virginia Compton Smith. Mrs. Rickel had worked as a nurse at Page Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church. On October 28, 1961, she married Charles William Rickel, who died on January 21, 2002. She is survived by three sons, Rodney Dale Kibler of Stanardsville, Thomas Allen Kibler of Arizona, and Charles W. "Chipper" Rickel Jr. of Luray; two sisters, Edna R. Dowsey of Harrisonburg, and Irene M. Sabo of Burke; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Erich Bennett, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
