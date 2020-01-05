Grace Downey Riggs gently passed away on December 25, 2019, with her loving children, India, Brian, Cindy and grandchildren, Kristen, Brian Jr., and Alexandra around her. She is also survived by great-granddaughters whom she adored. Her husband, Thomas Franklin Riggs, predeceased her. She loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Born on August 2, 1928, Grace grew up living in Florida and Maryland where her mother owned The Olney Inns. She and her husband Frank enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. Grace loved reading, quilting, and was an active member of the Charlottesville Albemarle Quilters Guild. She quietly supported area schools and organizations involving education, children and animals. Many thanks to her aide, Kim, who took good care of Grace. Grace loved flowers, please put some on your table today, in her memory. A celebration of Grace's life will follow in the spring. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Riggs, Grace Downey
To plant a tree in memory of Grace Riggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.