Doris Marie Roach, 77, of Earlysville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 29, 1942 to the late Johnnie and Edith Morris. Mrs. Roach was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family. She was a loyal and dedicated employee who worked for Blue Ridge School and the Colonnades for many years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, vacations in the mountains, long walks with her grandchildren, and activities serving others. She had a heart of gold and went above and beyond for her family and friends . She is survived by her children, Ferlin Roach (Betty), Patricia Marrs (Ivoe), Kim Shifflett (Leroy), Lisa Morris (George) and Dana Esposito; her siblings, Della Houchens, Ray Morris, Jean Dudley, Joyce Morris, Muriel Simpson and John "Butch" Morris; her grandchildren, Crissy, Stacy, Cody and Brittany; her great-grandchildren, Drew, Alaina, Maddie, Rylee, Adrienne, Luke, Brynli; and two special great-grandchildren that she spent time with daily, Declan and Alex; her closest friend, Nancy Bagby; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alex Roach; her brother, Delmer Morris; and her grandsons, Scottie Morris and Vince Shifflett. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their hard work and care during her time there. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Church of the Brethren, 645 Evergreen Church Rd. Stanardsville, VA 22973, with Pastor Zeke Lam officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Roach, Doris
Service information
Jan 6
Memorial Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Evergreen Church of the Brethren
645 Evergreen Church Rd
Stanardsville, VA 22973
