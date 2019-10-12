John T. Roberts passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Mt. Moriah Methodist Church, 4524 Garth Road in White Hall Va. on Sunday. October 20, 2019, at 3:30 p.m.
