George Rogers Robertson, Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.) passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 84. MG Robertson served 31 years in the U.S. Army retiring as the Assistant Chief of Engineers. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1958 and served two tours in Vietnam. He commanded at many levels including the 36th Engineer Battalion in Vietnam; Engineer District in Anchorage Alaska; the MX Missile Program at Norton AF Base, California; the U.S. Army Engineer Middle East Division in Saudi Arabia, and the North Pacific Engineer Division in Portland Oregon. Upon retirement from the military, MG Robertson served as the Associate Director and Deputy Project Manager for the Superconducting Super Collider Laboratory project in Waxahachie, Texas. He subsequently became the Associate Director for Operations at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. MG Robertson and his wife, Gale, retired to Lake Monticello in Palmyra, Va. in 2001. In June 2017, they relocated to The Fairfax Retirement Community at Fort Belvoir, Va. MG Robertson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gale Babcock Robertson; son, COL (USA-Ret) Russell and his wife, LTC (USA-Ret) Susan of Fairfax Station, Va.; son, Randall and wife, June, of Rockledge, Fla.; daughter, Christina Paxson of Troy, Va.; daughter, Robin Von Tagen of Brentwood, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Palmyra United Methodist Church, 258 Palmyra Way, Palmyra, Va. He will be buried at a date to be determined at the Arlington National Cemetery with military honors. www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.