Linda Wolf Robinson, ANP, CRNA Sunrise March 9, 1948 ~ Sunset July 23, 2019, 71, of Barboursville, Va., passed from her Earthly life to be with the Lord. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Robert W. Wolf and Ruth Cromley Wolf. Linda graduated with honors from the Columbia College of Nursing in 1969 and the Medical College of Virginia in 1972. She was board certified as a Nurse Anesthetist in 1973 and served on staff and faculties of the Medical College of Virginia and the University of Virginia, retiring after 38 years of clinical practice. She was an avid arts and crafts expert and recognized regionally in the media of water colors, pastels and oils. She was a founding member of the Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church and served as elder for many years. She is survived by her sister, Janet Wolf of St. Petersburg, Fla.; niece, Leigh Wolf of Barboursville, Va.; nephews, Eric Wolf of Wiley, Texas, and Kevin Wolf of Tampa, Fla.; two great nephews, Thomas Alston of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Darrick Wolf of Tampa, Fla.; and one great niece, Sienna Wolf of Wiley, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Robinson Jr.; and her brother, Robert G. Wolf. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Walter Canter officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church, 6566 Spring Hill Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
