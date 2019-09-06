James Parham Robinson, III, 79, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd Charlottesville. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home.
