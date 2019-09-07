James Parham Robinson III went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born May 17, 1940, to James Parham Robinson Jr. and Ernestine Chiles Robinson of Keswick, Virginia. He attended the University of Virginia, and shortly thereafter, entered the U.S. Navy. In his entrepreneurial spirit, he opened his first business in downtown Charlottesville called 'Jim's Pipe Shop'. He then moved on to operate 'Cavalier Pipe & Tobacco' successfully for well over 40 years in Barracks Road Shopping Center, serving customers worldwide who became friends. He was preceeded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, James Parham Robinson Sr. and his wife, Mary Lillis Montgomerey; his maternal grandparents, L. L. Chiles and his wife, Ruby Shepherd Chiles. Affectionately known as "Jimmy", he leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 34 years, Cornelia D. Johnson-Robinson of Charlottesville, Virginia; a brother, L. Scott Robinson and wife, Greta, of Largo, Florida; step daughter, Carmelita A. Johnson of Covesville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Polly Sandridge; three brother-in-laws, Linwood A. Dowell Sr., James A. Dowell, Charles L. Dowell and wife, Alice; three grandchildren, Alicia, Don, Rebecca; seven great- grandchildren; special cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Teague Funeral Chapel, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Virginia. Family will recieve friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the chapel. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. John Lanham and his staff, and Lisa Torres as well, who contributed to Jim's continued healthcare, and all our faithful customers, family and friends.
