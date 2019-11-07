Shirley F. Robinson, 90 years, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Harry Friedman and Katherine Flowers Friedman. Three brothers, Charles A. Friedman, Leon W. Friedman, and Harry Friedman; and two sisters, Thelma Harris and Brooke Friedman preceded her in death. She dedicated many years of service as a Nursing Assistant at the University of Virginia Medical Center until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Dan H. Robinson, and wife, Mary, of Antioch, Tenn. and Reginald T. Robinson and wife, Michele, of Richmond, Va.; two daughters, Vernell R. Payne of Charlottesville, Va. and Rosemary Horton and husband, Cleveland, of Portsmouth, Va.; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Avenue, with the Reverend Mary Robinson Carey delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, First Street and Elliot Avenue. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
