February 28, 1939 - Sunday, May 24, 2020 Irene Breeden Roche, of Earlysville, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Irene was born on February 28, 1939, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Luther and Vernie Breeden of Earlysville. She was a homemaker and a professional seamstress. She enjoyed cooking huge meals and never would let you leave her house hungry. She spent most of her time outdoors in her beautiful flower garden and enjoyed craft work. Irene married Hollis Roche, who precedes her in death, September 7, 1957, and they were married 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Betty Shifflett and Mavis Collier of Earlysville, along with brothers, Troy, Harold, and Alvin Breeden. She is survived by her son, Tony Roche and wife, Tricia of Earlysville; daughter, Tracy Roche and her friend, Mackie Lamb of Stanardsville; sister, Pansy Terry (Steve) of Amherst, Va.; and brother, Amos (Audrey) of Earlysville. She is also survived by a special nephew, Jimmy Breeden and his wife, Sue and son, Mitch of Scottsville; and a number of other nieces and nephews. She also leaves two special companions, Brutus and Bella to whom she loved very much. The family would like to say thank you to her special caregivers Peggy Gibson and Darlene Early for their time and effort in taking care of our mother in such a loving way. Family and friends are welcome to come and pay their respects on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, with Pastor Buster Payne officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.