June 21, 1938 - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Thomas Edward Rodwell Sr. "Tommy" was born to the late Pink and Lettie Rodwell. He was married to Julia for 59 years. Tommy departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by a stepson, three sisters and three brothers. Tommy was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon under the Rev. E.G. Hall. He attended North Warren High School in Wise, North Carolina. In 2006, he retired as head custodian from Charlottesville High School. He was a devoted family man and was well known throughout the community. As a young man, Tommy enjoyed going to the racetrack and was a co-owner of a race car named Blue. As an enthusiastic Redskins fan, he faithfully watched the games and was often seen wearing his Redskins attire. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Julia of Orange Va.; a loving daughter, Judith (Jerry) Wright of Orange Va.; a son, Thomas Rodwell Jr. of Richmond Va.; a stepson, William Bailey of Arlington Va.; numerous grandchildren; a special friend, Margie White, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Our dad was truly loved and will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 21024 Piney Wood Road, Orange, VA 22960. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa 117 West Street Louisa, Virginia 23093

