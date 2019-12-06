Judy Maxine Rogers, 75, of Fishersville, Va., died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Shenandoah House. Born September 23, 1944 in Faber, Va., she was the daughter of the late Robert Granville and Selena Ada Critzer. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Ann Moore and Peggy Jean Marks; and her daughter, Tracey Lynn Bowen. Mrs. Rogers worked for the University of Virginia Alumni Association for 43 years where she retired as the Director of Records. She loved the holidays and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, listening to Elvis Presley and being with her family as much as possible. She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Rogers; her daughter, Becky Hamner and her husband, Harold; her son, Michael Rogers and his wife, Mariah; her grandson, Nicolas Hamner and his girlfriend, Raven Ralston; her grandchildren, Alani, Piper and Colten Rogers; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Sandra Chisholm. Judy Rogers' funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
