Lyle Vance Rogers, 92, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on September 29, 2019. Lyle was born on April 24, 1927, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Julia and Dale Rogers. He was predeceased by his parents and his elder brother, Norval. At age 18, Lyle served in the Army where he trained at Yale to become a Japanese interpreter, and he subsequently graduated from West Virginia University. In 1949, he married the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Fockler. They raised two children, Julie and Tom, and enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage. Lyle had an accomplished professional career in the insurance industry working principally at the Union Central Life and Equitable companies in Cincinnati and Chicago and earning certification as a Certified Life Underwriter. Lyle had a keen intellect and was a life-long learner with an abiding commitment to quality and excellence in all endeavors. He was thoughtful, wise and caring and deeply committed to church, community and service. He served on the boards of trustees at his churches and served meals to the homeless and through Meals on Wheels. Lyle had an enduring appreciation for beauty in all forms. He was an excellent gardener, and his flowerbeds were the talk of his neighborhoods. He loved music, had a fine baritone voice, sang in church choirs and served on the Board of the Charlottesville Symphony Orchestra. Following retirement, he taught himself numerous crafts and created many beautiful textiles that are treasured by his family. Lyle valued family above all else. He was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary Evelyn; his children Julie (Leonard Berman) and Tom (Mary Brown); his grandchildren Nathan (Annie Rogers), Ben and Sarah; and his great granddaughter Virginia. He lovingly wrote his memoirs to preserve our family history that ends as follows: "As for me, I face the future, and the inevitability of declining strength and health, with confidence. Having been blessed with the heritage of a loving family and sustained by the love of a merciful God, I can say with the poet: I know not where his islands lift their fronded palms in air, I only know I cannot drift beyond His love and care." --John Greenleaf Whittier Lyle greatly enjoyed life at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. He maintained his keen observational skills and gentle sense of humor until the end of his life. His family would like to express its deep appreciation to the WCBR staff, especially the caring and compassionate professionals on Health Care 3, and to Hospice of the Piedmont. Memorial contributions can be made to the WCBR Foundation at www.westminstercanterbury.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
