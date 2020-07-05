Hartley Allen Rollison "Chip", 77, of Etlan, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth F. Rollison; his parents, Harry Henry and Esther Mae Rollison; his sister, Cheryl Ann; and son-in-law, Glenn Sylvia. Chip is survived by his two daughters, Peggy Ball (Jeff), and Lisa Sylvia; grandchildren, David, Amanda (Mike), Jonathan Charles Ball, and Elizabeth Rose Sylvia; two great-granddaughters, Cameran Paige Ball and Savannah Lee Jones; his brother, Richard Rollison (Trudy); his friend, Diane Dawson; and countless friends. Funeral services will be held at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, Va., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends will be received an hour before. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Rd. Herndon, VA 20172.

