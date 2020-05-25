July 31, 1932 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 Gilbert Early Rose, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marguerite (Teena) Rose; daughters, Donna Rose of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Tamyra Moretti of Manassas, Virginia and her husband, Kevin Shifflett; former son-in-law, Scott Moretti; grandchildren, Lauren, Samantha, Olivia and Jack Moretti of Manassas, Virginia, and Sydney and Allison Shifflett of Lovingston, Virginia; nephew, Albert Rose and his wife, Terry Trudell Rose, of Melbourne, Florida; and niece, Rebecca Rose and her wife, Susan Matthew of Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his parents, Esau Rose and Ethel Leake Rose; his brother, the Rev. Albert Leake Rose and his wife, Esther Jett Rose; and sister, Edyth Rose. Gilbert was born on July 31, 1932. The Leake and Rose families were founding members of Profitt, Virginia, where his father, Esau and grandfather, John Churchill Leake, built the heart of the community, the original Maple Grove Christian Church. Gilbert was a graduate of McIntire High School, class of 1951, and remained throughout the decades an active friend and Treasurer of the McIntire High School Reunion Committee. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Gilbert was a dedicated community servant, working for the Virginia Electric & Power Company (VEPCO) from 1951 until his retirement in 1992 and acting as Treasurer for the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was an unknown local hero, responding day and night in the worst of snow and ice storms to restore power to homes throughout Charlottesville. He was always an avid reader and, after his retirement, enjoyed working in his yard, creating a lovely retreat of birds and fish that friends and family called "our favorite bed and breakfast." Usually a quiet, reserved man, Gilbert had an unexpected quick wit and never forgot a good joke. As his health declined, he was never known to complain and, in fact, if asked about his health he responded, "I was alright, but I got over it." He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. The family sends a special thanks to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad and in lieu of flowers, would appreciate donations to the Rescue Squad or another charity of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to say their final farewells to Gilbert at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville. The family appreciates those concerned with their health and well-being at this time and is grateful for all your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

