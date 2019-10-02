1959 - 2019 Michal Elena Rose, of Ruckersville, Va., died peacefully at home on September 26, 2019. She was 60 years old. Michal was born on March 18, 1959, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Edward J. Rose and Shirley S. Rose, both originally from New York City. She grew up in Edmonton, spending two of those years in England and many summers in St. Petersburg, Fla. Michal earned a Bachelor degree in Fine Arts, with a focus on drama, from the University of Alberta. She pursued a Master of Fine Arts at the University of California, Fullerton and then moved to New York City to study acting at the Herbert Berghof (HB) Studio. She left New York to care for her mother, ultimately settling in the Charlottesville area. In her spare time, she performed in Virginia community theater where she met her husband-to-be Odie William Smith Jr. They raised three children together, Mariah R. Doyle, Matthew R. Smith, and Daniel B. Smith. Although motherhood was her ruling passion, Michal had many other interests. An animal lover, she became a petsitter/dog walker and subsequently operated her own dog grooming business. She had many pet cats and dogs over the course of her life. She became a Reiki practitioner and was a go-to source for holistic and vegetarian living. A licensed massage therapist, she worked for several years at the Greenbrier Resort's Mineral Spa. She was a skilled genealogical researcher, who uncovered family histories for the benefit of future generations. Michal is survived by her daughter, Mariah R. Doyle and Mariah's husband, Michael P. Doyle, of White Hall, Va.; her son, Daniel B. Smith of Charlottesville, Va.; her former husband, Odie W. Smith Jr., of Ivy, Va.; her daughter-in-law, Ashley (Murray) Smith and her grandchildren, Ryan Smith and Emma Smith, all of Crozet, Va.; and her sister, Eve B. Rose and Eve's husband, John M. Schiavone, of Staten Island, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew R. Smith. Michal was cremated and a Celebration of Her Life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Voice for Animals, Charlottesville (https://voicesforanimals.org/)
