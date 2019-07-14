Richard Kevin Roseberry, 60, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. Richard was born on July 25, 1958, in Charlottesville, to Edwin S. and Mary Lou Sprengel Roseberry. He graduated from Albemarle High School and attended Piedmont Virginia Community College. Richard required special care for the past 24 years which was provided by his father. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Roseberry. He is survived by his father, Edwin S. Roseberry; and two brothers, Edwin Southhall Roseberry Jr. (Michele) and David Sprengel Roseberry, both of California. Richard is also survived by his uncle, William H. Roseberry (Grace) of Ruckersville, Va.; his stepmother Alice P. Roseberry; stepsister, Elizabeth Leigh Boger; and numerous cousins. Richard's ashes will be buried with his mother at Monticello Memory Gardens at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.