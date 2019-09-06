Maria Rosenberg, 64, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Georgiann Mallory and the late Ralph Trammell. She grew up in Houston, Texas and had lived in Virginia since the late 70s. Maria was a massage therapist for over 17 years; licensed esthetician July 2005. From her day spa, Body Logic, she administered massage therapy, facials, and skin care. She sold skin care products, jewelry, and casual bohemian clothing. Maria enjoyed Nia dancing at ACAC until her illness began eight years ago. She loved flowers and always had a flower garden. The azaleas she planted years ago grew to be huge bushes. She once sent a birthday card to her mother signed "Your Flower Child." She made beautiful jewelry. She collected pictures, figurines, vases, and jewelry depicting her favorites, dolphins and sunflowers. Some years back, she volunteered at the Women's Shelter in Madison. She dearly loved and cared for her grandchildren. A book club met at Maria's house every Monday. She attended Piedmont Episcopal Church every week. Intermittently throughout her illness and the last few months, she exercised in the pool at the Wellness Center in Culpeper. Because she used a wheelchair, she worked in her beautiful flower bed on her hands and knees. She did these things right up until she was hospitalized July 23rd. She left us a week and 2 days later. Maria leaves behind her husband, Barry; daughter, Emma Lee Luden and husband, Mac; her grandchildren; mother, Georgiann Mallory and husband, Ronald; and family in Texas, especially her Aunt Shirley Jean Coyle and cousin, Guy Johnson. A celebration of life was held at the home of Barry and Maria, on August 4th. Many, many friends attended.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.