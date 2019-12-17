Charles Darrell Rosene, age 96, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence in Albemarle County, Virginia. Born on May 21, 1923, in Boone, Iowa, he was the son of the late Clarence Raymond Rosene and Nellie Elvera Carlson. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Merwyn R. Rosene. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Margaret Randolph; his sons, Michael R. Rosene and his wife, Connie M. Crowe and David L. Rosene; two granddaughters, Christina H. Parker and her husband, George, and Erica D. Barga and her husband, Drew; and five great-grandchildren, Josiah, Abigail, Madyson, William, and Christopher. Charles lived a long life filled with experiences including serving in the Army in the Pacific in World War II, attending Hiram College on the GI bill, and as a teacher of elementary and special needs students for more than 25 years. His greatest passion was books, and writing poetry. He received recognition for a number of his poems over the years and was working on revising and refining some of them to the end of his days. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Niehaus for his understanding care, the congregation of the Park Street Christian Church for sharing his journey and embracing his poetry, and Science Care for enabling his whole body donation to support medical science. A celebration of his life was held by the family on Thanksgiving.
