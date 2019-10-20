Francis L. "Sonny" Rowan, 88, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 10, 2019, in Maryland. Sonny was born in West Virginia on August 24, 1931, and was raised in the Loch Lynn area of Garrett County, Maryland. After his high school graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in 1953. After his service in the military, Sonny built a successful career in the highway construction field. Sonny was the Southern Regional Vice President of Whitmyer Brothers in Charlottesville, Virginia. After the death of his wife Madeline in 1983, Sonny moved first to North Carolina and eventually settled in South Carolina. He owned his own construction firm there until he retired. Throughout his life, Sonny enjoyed games of chance, ranging from neighborhood poker games in Charlottesville; horse races in Charles Town, West Virginia; to weekends at the casino in Cherokee, North Carolina. During the last 8 years, Sonny lived near his daughter, Melissa, and her family in Maryland. Sonny cherished and was adored by his three granddaughters who affectionately called him Papa Rowan. He provided them with a never-ending supply of candy and love. He always offered a willing ear to listen, and he enjoyed sharing stories with them about his own childhood. He was the son of the late Ernest Rowan and Carrie Wrightsman Rowan Friend; loving brother of the late Betty Sebold Smith, Jean Ott, Ernestine Kellner, and Dewain Rowan; and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Madeline Rhodes Bauer Rowan, and their son, Patrick Francis Rowan. Sonny is survived by his daughter, Melissa Rowan Outland (Grover); and his three granddaughters, Madeline, Lydia and Emily. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Monticello Memorial Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Hill and Wood is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
