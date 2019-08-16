Robert Davison Rowley, 59, of Stanardsville, VA., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Donald and Janet Rowley. He is survived by his brothers, David Rowley (Nancy Joseph) and Roger Rowley (Carise Skinner); and special friends, Sharon Millner, Kim "Sunny" Guerriero, and Jes Vegas. He was a loving uncle to Jason, Jenny, Gia, Anra, and Ian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Rowley. A celebration of life for Mr. Rowley will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 6841 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, VA 22973. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports (steamboatstars.com) and/or Jefferson Area CHIP (jachip.org). An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling the arrangements.
