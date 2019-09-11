Steven H. Rubin, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Great Neck, N.Y., he graduated from Carleton College, served in the army, and then taught literature and journalism, becoming Chairman of the English department at SUNY, Oneonta until 1983. While teaching in New Orleans in the 1960s, he became involved in the civil rights movement, sometimes at his own peril. He became President of the Louisiana ACLU and later, in New York, Board Member of the Commission on Civil Rights. A devotee of sailing, he wrote numerous articles on assignment for major boating magazines for twenty years, along with his photographer wife, Gail. After moving to Charlottesville, he met Mike Mallory, of the Ron Brown Scholar Program. Rubin began volunteering as its chief editor and consultant. Mallory said of Rubin, "This principled man, bursting with love, passion, and logic, will be remembered always for how he treasured the dreams of others, adored his family and wife Gail." He was preceded in death by daughter Jennifer, a Peace Corps volunteer. He is survived by wife Gail; son Joshua; brother Matthew; nephew David; niece Valerie; and three treasured granddaughters: Natalie, Julia, and Johanna. A celebration of his life will be held at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Ron Brown Scholar Program, Hospice of the Piedmont, or the charity of your choice.
