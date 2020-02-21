September 27, 1938 - Monday, February 17, 2020 Elizabeth A. Stachowiak Ruby, age 81, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 7:52 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Michael L. Ruby, the late Stephen T. Stachowiak, and the late William J. Fonshell. Born on September 27, 1938, in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Clara V. (Scruggs) Brock. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ruby is survived by two daughters, Ginny C. Blakey and her husband, Robert, of York, and Donna G. Burns and her husband, Robert, of Clearwater, Florida; a son, Chuck W. Fonshell and his wife, Debi, of Clearwater; twelve grandchildren, Jake, Sarah, Chuck Jr. and his wife, Nicole, Heather, Alicia, Joshua and his wife, Lydia, Collin, Briannah, Micheal, Kelly, Brandon, and Rebecca; three great-grandchildren, Annella, Skyelah and Autumn; a brother, Charles F. Brock of Charlottesville, Virginia; and a sister, Fran Alevato of Bel Air, Maryland. A celebration service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Union Lutheran Church, 403 West Market Street, York, with the Rev. Joel Folkemer officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Havre De Grace, Maryland. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Lutheran Church Outreach Ministries, 408 West Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.

