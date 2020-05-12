Alfonso Lawrence Rush III, 70, of Esmont, departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born on September 15, 1949, in Esmont, a son of the late Alfonso L. Rush Jr. and Virginia Barrett Rush. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert D. Rush. Larry or Haney, as he was known, was a baptized member of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. He was educated in the Albemarle County School System. Larry worked for many years at Lowes of Charlottesville and was a January 2020 retiree of Blue Ridge Building Supply. In between these jobs, he tried his hand as an entrepreneur and opened Haney's Market in Esmont. He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Alfonso L. "Lonnie" Rush III of Charlottesville, Alan L. and Mark A. Rush of Esmont, and Derek M. Rush of Richmond; three sisters, Elsie (Ralph) Taylor and Sheila Rush of Charlottesville, and Lynne Rush of Burke, Virginia; one brother, Jerome Rush (Eden) of Esmont; two uncles, Leon (Charlotte) Barrett of Baltimore, Md., and Eric Starks of Esmont; two aunts, Bell Rush of Esmont, and Mary Rush of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; 11 granddaughters, Natasha, Queneesha, Chloe, Marktika, Nakaia, Cheyenne, Nacheyla, Nahshae, Maleiah, Semaj, and Nevaeh; two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dorn Lewis officiating. Friends may pay their respects at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home from 1 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. It is requested that everyone follows the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
