Mary Elizabeth Rush, 74, of Esmont, Virginia, departed this life on November 27, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Albemarle County, Virginia, on December 24, 1944, a daughter of the late William Morris and Hazel Rush. She was the wife of Walker Lee Rush. She received her formal education in the Albemarle County School System. She was a homemaker and an active member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church serving as a member of the Deaconess Board. A son, Walker Rudolph Rush; a daughter, Sherilyn D. Rush Rogers; a brother, James R. Rush; and a sister-in-law, Marion Rush preceded her in death. In addition to her husband Walker Lee Rush, she leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Walker B. Rush, Kevin L. Rush, Lyndell A. Rush, and Prentice L. Rush; two daughters, Aretha P. Rush and Francelia T. Rush; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 8825 Chestnut Grove Road, Esmont, Virginia. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
