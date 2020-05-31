December 13, 1937 - May 21, 2020 Virginia "Ginny" Marie Rushton passed away on May 21, 2020, in her home at the age of 82. She was born on December 13, 1937, in Charlottesville, Va., to Lois and William Watson, the second oldest of 4 siblings. At the age of 18 she was married to Eugene Ray Rushton III and they had one son, Eugene Ray Rushton IV. She is survived by two grandchildren whom she adored, Hagan Anne Rushton and Eugene Ray Rushton V; as well as by her brother, Robert Watson and his wife, Carolyn, their children, Robert and Jamie, Robert's wife, Dana and their children, and by her younger sister's husband, Bobby Shiflett and their daughter Kerri. Ginny was passionate and skilled in her every pursuit - be it cooking, golfing, sewing, knitting, fishing, or gardening. She was an excellent cook, who studied at the Cordon Bleu in Paris and at one time owned her own catering business. In her younger years, she was also a skilled golfer, having held the Farmington Country Club record for fewest putts on 18 holes. Her grandson Ray still uses the putter with which she set that record. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. There will be a small graveside service, date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to go to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, P.O. Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906, in honor of her beloved dog, Foxy.

Tags

Load entries