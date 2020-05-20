August 12, 1929 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Virginia Lee Russell, 90, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Nelson County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Scott Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lakeland, Florida after a brief illness. Virginia was born on August 12, 1929, in Schuyler (Nelson County) a daughter of the late James Madison Tinnell and Madeline Johnson Tinnell. She attended and graduated from Nelson County High School, was a retired Bookkeeper and Secretary of 41 years with the Overnite Trucking Company in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. A.C. "Pete" Russell pastor of the Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston and her brother, James E. Tinnell Jr. Virginia was a devoted, loving, caring, and dedicated wife and mother and was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Virginia traveled many a mile with Rev. Pete in support of his musical talent and was his biggest fan in the church pews during his delivery of hundreds of services. Virginia and Pete were truly a blessing to Oak Hill Baptist Church during his many years as their minister. Virginia is survived by her loving and dedicated daughter, Patricia "Pat" Spalding of Lakeland, Florida and her large extended family in Nelson County. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her and the Rev. Pete's church, Oak Hill Baptist Church in Lovingston, with Pastor John P. Campbell and Pastor Bryan Painter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery beside her beloved husband, Pete. Patricia will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church social hall and suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Oak Hill Baptist Church, 248 Davis Creek Lane, Lovingston, VA 22949. Due to state guidelines all safety precautions shall be followed at the church and the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia 22949 (434) 263-4097. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston VA 22949
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.