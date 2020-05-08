October 6, 1927 - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Margaret "Gene" E. Ryalls, 92, of Troy, Va., was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May, 5, 2020. Her family will be holding a private graveside service on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church at 1794 Richmond Rd, Troy, VA 22974. Please visit www.hillandwood.com.

