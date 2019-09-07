In the early morning hours of September 5, 2019, Myra M. Ryalls was welcomed into the arms of her loving savior, Jesus Christ and her heavenly home after fighting a long and courageous battle of Metastatic Breast Cancer. Myra was born and raised in Weatherly, Pa. She is the daughter of the late Authur and Edna Hensel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George R. Ryalls; two brothers, Arthur (Sonny) Hensel and Wayne Hensel and his wife, Judy; and one sister, Rosemary Stritz, all from Pa. Myra leaves behind to cherish, her sister-in-law, Betty V. Ryalls; her daughter, Sheryl Deel and husband, Kenneth; a son, George (Bill) Ryalls; seven grandchildren, Michael Coulling, Stephanie Vallejo Jesse Deel, Robert Deel, Christopher Ryalls, Kenneth Scott Ryalls, Nathan Ryalls; and six great-grandchildren, Alaina Vallejo, Caden Coulling, Cameron Deel, Christian Ryalls, Landon Ryalls, and Tobias Ryalls. Funeral service will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Lyles Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Blessings Flow, or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
