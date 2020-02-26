December 30, 1956 - Sunday, February 23, 2020 Gayle McGhee Ryder, 63, of Spicers Mill Road, Orange, Va., died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence. Born on December 30, 1956, in Gordonsville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Palmer "Pat" McGhee and Myrtle Morris Garton. She is survived by her husband, John Henry Ryder; daughters, Chasity Rickett and husband, Jack, and Crystal Henderson and husband, Mike; sister, Joan "Pat" Davis; niece, Page Almond and husband, Bart; grandchildren, Cameron Rickett, Carter Rickett, Kylie Rickett, Logan Douglas, and Jocelyn Henderson; and great-grandchild, Braydon Michael Rickett. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Warner Graton; brothers-in-law, Thomas Hope Green and Delmar Davis; and a nephew, TH Green Jr. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange, interment will be held at the Graham Cemetery. Pastor Tim Jarrell will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Pamunkey Pre School, the Hospice of the Piedmont, or the Orange Volunteer Fire Company. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

