Jane Saint-Amour, 81, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She is survived by a large and loving family including her children, Thomas Tingley (Pamela), Susan Alexandrovich, Steven Tingley (Terri), Robert Tingley (Dolores), Gary Tingley (Jeri Davis), and James Tingley; and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in her name to the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7002, Charlottesville, VA 22906 (www.stvfd.org). The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home Charlottesville on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Friends may share condolences with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
