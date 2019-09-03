A. Clarence Sampson was born on August 2, 1929, in Lanham, Md., to Arthur Clarence Sampson Sr. and Bessie Inez Chafin Sampson. He was the third of fourteen children of which nine are still living. He passed away on August 14, 2019, in Suffolk, Va. Clarence graduated with honors from the University of Maryland with a Bachelors of Science in accounting. While in college, he was president of the Tau chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, the national accounting fraternity. He was a licensed CPA in the state of Maryland, having scored first on that state's May 1956 examination. After participating in ROTC, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He served in the Office of the Auditor General in Germany for two years. Upon returning to the United States, he began his civilian career at Arthur Young and then at Litton Industries. Four years later, he joined the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1959 working his way up to associate chief accountant. In August of 1978 he was appointed Chief Accountant of the SEC in which he served for eleven years. In his role as Chief Accountant, he advised the Commissioners and testified before the U.S. Congress as to the accounting rules businesses should use in reporting their activities to the public. He received the Commission's Distinguished Service Award and was named Government Accountant of the Year by the National Council of Beta Alpha Psi in 1979. He was a vice president of the American Accounting Association in 1985-86. In 1992 he received the John J. McCloy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Audit Excellence. After retiring from the SEC, he continued his career as a board member on the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) for five years. While on the board, he helped determine the basic accounting standards. When his tenure was up, he retired and moved to Charlottesville, Va. He spent his days being an avid gardener, bridge player, and golfer. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Donna to whom he was married for 66 years; his daughters, Kathy Sisson and her husband, Howie and Laura Sampson; and his son, Greg Sampson. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher Umphlett and his wife, Kristen and Lucy Greco; and four great-grandchildren, Kyria, Derek, Hudson, and Elsie Umphlett. He is also survived by his brothers, Jimmy, Jesse and his wife, Joan, Morris and his wife, Thelma, Norman, Kenny and his wife, Dottie, and Bruce and his wife, Belle; as well as his sisters, Janice Linkins, Mary Lou May, and Linda Swisher. He was predeceased by his sisters, Inez McGuigan, Peggy Phillips, Dorothy Jennings, and Nancy Garner. A memorial service will be held at Glenmore Country Club Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute, P.O. Box 7088, Alexandria, VA 22307, or the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
