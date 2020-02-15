Mary Louise Davis Sampson, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Bennettsville, S.C., Mary was born in Bennettsville, S.C., on June 19, 1938, to the late Moses Mcleod Davis and Corina Cook Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Sonny" Sampson. One son, Victor F. Sampson; one sister, Mamie Davis McMillan; two brothers, James Moses Davis and Walter Davis; mother-in-law, Mable T. Sampson; one brother-in-law, Chaucer McMillian; and one sister-in-law, Agatha Davis also preceded her in death. Mary received her BA degree from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. and pursued further studies at the University of Virginia. Mary devoted her professional career to teaching in the Albemarle and Charlottesville Public Schools for 38 years. In 1991, she received an Outstanding Educator Award in recognition of mastery in the arts of teaching and outstanding service to the profession. Mary was a charter member of Eta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Charlottesville, Va., She was also instrumental in helping to start the Lambda Chi Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and the Theta Kappa Chapter at the University of Virginia. Mary served as a graduate advisor for both chapters for several years which was one of her highlights working with young adults. In 1980 Mary received the Mid-Atlantic Region Outstanding Graduate Advisor Award for her devotion and leadership. After retirement, Mary focused her time on politics. She was one of the coordinators for the late Senator Emily Couric's campaign. Mary is survived by two daughters, Fannie S. Harris and Cherie L. Sampson of Virginia; five grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Leah, Sonji, and Antionette of Virginia; one great-granddaughter, Calese of Virginia; two sisters, Bertha Davis of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Pamelia Davis of Durham, N.C.; one godson, Murray Littlepage of Mississippi; a special cousin Dora Easterling and husband, Arthur of Bennettsville, S.C.; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.