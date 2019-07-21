Marion Lee Sams Marion Lee Sams, 86, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed into eternal rest at mid-day on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on July 27, 1932, to Joseph M. Parker Sr. and Mildred Virginia McConaughey Parker. In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Sams; her sister, Joann Thornburg; and her brother, Joseph M. Parker Jr. Surviving are her sister, Virginia Parker Calehuff of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; daughters, Jayne Allen of Charlottesville, and Lynn Sams of Germantown, Md.; son, James William "Bill" Sams of Westcliffe, Col.; her five grandchildren, Shelley Brinkley, Tracey Allen, Kevin Allen and his wife, April, Aisha Elmehdaoui, and Samir Elmehdaoui; and her five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and William Brinkley, Asrielle Garrison, and Emily and James Allen. She is also survived by a niece, Molly Smith; and five nephews, Paul, Steven, Randy, Christopher Thornburg, and Greg Butts. Marion graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg, W.Va. in 1946 and went on to study at Marshall College in Huntington, W.Va., where she met Jim. He would treat her to foot-long hotdogs and root beer at Stewarts Hot Dogs instead of going to gym class. They were married in June 1951. They arrived in the Charlottesville area in 1960 and in 1967, they settled into their wooded home near Keene. In the 1980's, she served as president of the UVA Medical Center Auxiliary and played an instrumental role in establishing the first Hospitality House. After Jim's passing in 2000, Marion lived at home with her animalscats, a goat, chickens, a dog-damaged squirrel, peacocks, birds, cats, rabbits, foxes, opossums, more cats, raccoons, skunks, and turtles. She fed them all. She loved travel, opera, and puzzles. Most of all, she loved people. She cultivated friends like flowers. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Willms, Dr. Brijbassie and the nurses and staff of Cornell 3 at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their loving care, skills, and efforts. A memorial visitation will be held at Teague Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. Friends and family are invited to bring favorite photos, mementos, and memories to share.
