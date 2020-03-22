May 29, 1938 - Monday, March 16, 2020 Stephen F. "Steve" Sandow's life journey began on May 29, 1938, and ended on March 16, 2020, when he passed away at the age of 81. Stephen was born in the Bronx, New York, to Stephen and Eleanor Sandow. He was a graduate of the Manhattan Aviation High School. After high school, Stephen served his country in the United States Navy. He then spent over 40 years working for New York Telephone Company and AT&T. He later moved to Staten Island, New York and then retired to Central Virginia in 1994. Stephen was an avid outdoorsman, involved in fishing, trapping and shooting sports throughout his nearly 82 years of life. He was an avid volunteer who always put his time for others before his own. He volunteered countless hours throughout his life at dozens of organizations, including Telephone Pioneers of America, New York, New York, St. Patrick's Catholic Church Men's Club, Staten Island, New York, as Club President and SecretaryNew York State Conservation, New York State, Princess Bay Boatmen's Association, Staten Island, New York), as Club President, Vice President, Treasurer, Committees Member Andrew E. Zimmer Fish & Game Conservation Association, Inc., Staten Island, New York, Earlysville Fire Department, Earlysville, Virginia, as Volunteer Fireman, Treasurer Rivanna Pistol and Rifle Club, Charlottesville, Virginia, as President, Vice President, Board of Director Member, Youth Sports and Social Director Committees Member Rivanna Pistol and Rifle Club, Charlottesville, Virginia, as a Firearms Safety Training Instructor University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, Virginia, as a Patient Volunteer Martha Jefferson Health System, Charlottesville, Virginia, and as a Patient Volunteer Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Charlottesville, Virginia, as an instructor. Steve loved his family and grandchildren and was an unwavering role model and supporter for them. It gave him so much joy to spend time with friends and family. Steve loved God, and served Him deeply. He was a natural storyteller and loved talking to everyone and anyone. His love for God was shown in how he loved others, how he helped others, and in how he lived each day to be a better person. Steve was a dedicated family man with a giving heart, a vibrant presence and has left an endearing legacy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor; his father, Stephen; his daughter, Caroline; and his sister, Wanda Fama. Cherishing his memory are his wife, Josephine; his four grandchildren, Christine Pajewski Kegelman, Michael Pajewski, Katherine Pajewski, and Hannah Pajewski; his daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Thomas Pajewski; his brother, Donald Sandow; niece, Wendy Sandow Gleason; grand-niece, Riley Gleason, and a host of extended family and friends here in Virginia and New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rivanna Rifle & Pistol Club Youth Programs or the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Building Fund, The Rivanna Rifle & Pistol Club (RRPC) Youth Program, P.O. Box 7883, Charlottesville, VA 22906. Please note on check: Youth program in memory of Stephen F. Sandow Saint Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Please note on check: Building Fund in memory of Stephen F. Sandow https://www.parishgiving.org/payment;id=0F3D5EF362BE1C7C081BB938A6F7576A101A539543968556. Cards may be sent to 635 Ridgemont Road, Earlysville, VA 22936. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
