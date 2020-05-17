July 7, 1941 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Donald Davis Sandridge, 78, of Keswick, Va., died on May 11, 2020, at his home. Born on July 7, 1941, in Crozet, Va., he was the son of Hugh J. Sandridge Sr. and Margaret Wood Sandridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Hugh J. Sandridge Jr.; brothers-in-law, Earl F. Walker, H. Everett Chisholm, James W. Walker and Kenneth L. Brown; and by sisters-in law, Hazel W. Brown and Helen W. Chisholm. Don grew up in the Belmont area of Charlottesville, but spent most of his adult life in Albemarle County. He graduated from Lane High School and attended the University of Virginia. He retired from his position as Vice President of Martha Jefferson Hospital after 35 years of service. He was very active in his community and served many organizations including Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, the Multiple Sclerosis Association and numerous hospital boards and associations. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Myra Lee Walker Sandridge. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ruby Walker, Ruth Walker and Katharine Sandridge; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was especially loved by Debra Nidel, Lorrie Anne Bricker and Thomas Brown. The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. John Lanham, Misti Ingham, Hospice of the Piedmont and great-niece Anna Brown. Funeral services and burial will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation at thecne.org/donate/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
