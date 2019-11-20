Cole William Sandridge Jr., 86, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on March 12, 1933, in Crozet, Va., he was the son of the late Cole William Sandridge and Bessie Beatrice Batten. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Roy Ann Sandridge, and two sisters, Morelle Harper and Ann Horner. He was a man full of life and loved his family and friends more than anything. He is survived by his son, Cole W. Sandridge III, and his wife, Sherry Lynn Lloyd; his daughter, Beverley S. Wade, and her husband, Michael; three grandchildren, Christopher Coles, Susan Avery Sandridge, and Allison Paige Sandridge; and one sister, Edith Ballard. The family would like to thank the Charlottesville Rescue Squad and Martha Jefferson ER for their efforts. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, in Roy Ann Sandridge's name, it would be much appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
